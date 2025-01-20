Ethical concerns on use of AI demand robust safeguards: LS secretary general

Patna, Jan 19 (PTI) India has a unique opportunity to demonstrate how technology can reinforce democratic ideals, Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh said here on Sunday, making a strong pitch for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the functioning of legislative bodies.

Advertisment

Addressing the 61st Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies, Singh said ethical concerns about AI, such as algorithm bias, misinformation and privacy risks, demand robust safeguards.

He stressed the need to ensure that AI systems are accurate, context-aware and inclusive.

"We must ensure that AI adoption prioritises transparency, fairness and public engagement while fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration," the Lok Sabha secretary general said.

Advertisment

He said the role of AI in enhancing efficiency, transparency and inclusivity in governance cannot be overstated and made a strong pitch for leveraging it to strengthen democratic institutions.

Singh said India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the Advisory Group on AI Regulation demonstrate proactive measures to address these ethical concerns.

He added that under Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's guidance, the country has embraced several groundbreaking initiatives in parliamentary technology, such as the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), Digital Sansad, AI-powered multi-lingual services like "Prabhandak" and metadata tagging, to make legislative processes more inclusive and efficient.

Advertisment

"AI enables automation of routine tasks, real-time translation of debates and advanced analytics to support informed decision-making," Singh said.

Globally, parliaments are exploring applications, such as metadata-driven search engines and blockchain, for secure voting, he added.

Singh said the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has advocated a step-by-step, risk-based approach for integrating generative AI in parliaments.

Advertisment

Countries like Australia, Canada and Brazil are leading the way with innovative AI tools in legislative practices, offering valuable insights for India and other democracies, the Lok Sabha secretary general noted.

"As the world's largest democracy, India has a unique opportunity to demonstrate how technology can reinforce democratic ideals," he said.

Birla will chair the 85th meeting of the All India Presiding Officers Conference.

Advertisment

The Lok Sabha speaker arrived here on Sunday and had a courtesy meeting with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. PTI SKU RC