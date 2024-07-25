Ethics committee of Bihar legislative council recommends expulsion of RJD MLC

Patna, Jul 25 (PTI) The ethics committee of the Bihar legislative council has recommended the expulsion of RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, who had raised slogans inside the House against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier this year.

Singh, known to be close to RJD president Lalu Prasad, was accused of unparliamentary behaviour on February 13, when the budget session was underway.

The committee's report was submitted before Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh on Thursday, and a decision on the same is expected on Friday.

The report of the panel, headed by JD(U) MLC Ramvachan Rai, held Sunil Kumar Singh guilty of “unethical conduct”.

“The member (Singh) shouted slogans and used certain derogatory and unparliamentary words against the CM on February 13 when the budget session was underway. His behaviour was unparliamentary.

“Because of his unparliamentary and unethical behaviour in the House, Sunil Kumar Singh has lost the opportunity to remain a member. The committee unanimously recommends his expulsion,” it said in the report.

Singh could not be reached for comments.

A delegation of the RJD led by senior party leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui had on Wednesday met the chief minister over the issue.

Siddiqui, however, on Thursday refused to make any comment on the meeting.