Ethiopian runners sweep titles at Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) Ethiopian athletes dominated the 14th edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026, sweeping the top posts in both the Men's and Women's full marathon categories on Sunday.

In the men’s full marathon (42.195 km), Tsegaye Molla clinched the title with an impressive performance.

In the women's full marathon segment, another Ethiopian athlete Senait Kefelegn Lesharge secured the top rank in the event.

The event, powered by heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, drew 28,500 participants representing 16 different countries, a press release said on Sunday.

A total of Rs 18.50 lakh was distributed as prize money this year to winners in various categories.

The marathon comprised four events for men and women, including a full marathon (42.195 km), the Perfect 20 miler (32.186 km), the Half Marathon (21.097 km), and the 10km Run.

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026 Race Director V P Senthil Kumar said, "One of the key reasons for the success of this marathon is the inclusion of several key partners that ensured a smooth experience for the participants." "I am grateful and sincerely thank the Greater Chennai Police, Tambaram Commissionerate, Chennai Corporation and the Sports Development Authority of Tami Nadu," he said in the release. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH