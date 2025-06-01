Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje vows to champion new narrative of Africa

Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Overcoming self-doubt is something that the Miss World pageant helped her achieve, said Ethiopia's 19-year-old Hasset Dereje.

Dereje was crowned as the first runner-up of Miss World 2025 as well as Miss World Africa at the 72nd Miss World contest held in Hyderabad on May 31.

Speaking to PTI, Dereje shared the emotional highs and lows of her Miss World journey. "The biggest challenge for me was self-doubt," she admitted.

"There were moments when I questioned myself, but the support of my fellow African contestants gave me strength. Their love helped me stand tall when I needed it the most." Dereje also became the first Ethiopian ever to reach this milestone in the prestigious international pageant.

Currently pursuing a degree in chemical engineering, Dereje is not only a student of science but also a passionate advocate engaged in a range of community initiatives in her home country.

Her historic achievement has been celebrated across Africa, symbolising a new era of representation for Ethiopia on the global stage.

Dereje said her reign as Miss World Africa will be centered around changing global perceptions about the African continent.

"Africa is rich in culture, innovation, and resilience," she said. "Through my platform, I want to shift the narrative and show the world our strength and beauty." Though rooted in academics, Dereje also hinted at a possible future in the entertainment industry.

"I am open to exploring new creative paths," she said. "Storytelling, film, or performance -- anything that helps me represent Africa's spirit and inspire young girls like me." PTI BU JR KH