Ethnic violence, illegal immigration among key issues in Manipur LS polls

Imphal, Mar 16 (PTI) The ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year claiming more than 200 lives in Manipur has grabbed the headlines across the country and, naturally became the core issue in the Lok Sabha elections.

This strife has also given birth to several other issues which will be widely debated during campaigning in the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state – Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Illegal Immigration from Myanmar which the BJP claims is the root cause of the violence, displacement of people because of the strife, and Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki militants are among the other major issues.

The elections will be held in the state in two phases on April 19 and 26.

Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between the two communities first erupted on May 3 last year. At least 219 people have been killed since then.

The clashes have occurred over a number of grievances that both sides have against the other. However, the flashpoint of the crisis has been a move to give Meiteis Scheduled Tribe status, which has since been rolled back and an attempt to turf out tribals living in protected forest areas.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Following are the key issues in Manipur Lok Sabha elections.

1. Illegal Immigration - Illegal immigration from Myanmar has been cited as the root cause of ethnic violence by the government. To address the issue, the Centre has announced erecting border fencing and cancellation of the Free Movement Regime, much to the chagrin of tribal people, though the moves were welcomed by the Meiteis.

2. Internally displaced people: The ethnic violence has left more than 60,000 people homeless who are languishing either in relief camps or hurriedly built pre-fabricated houses. They want to return to their original homes, a large number of them were destroyed and burnt.

3. Suspension of Operations: The SoO pact was signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits. The pact was signed in 2008 when Congress was in power and extended periodically thereafter. Now, it is being alleged that the militants violated the ground rules and were involved in the clashes.

4. The Naga factor: The Naga community people, who form the highest number of voters in Outer Manipur, have not been a party to the ongoing violence. Nagas share a common history with Meiteis and, at the same time, members of the Scheduled Tribe community and Christians like the Kukis. PTI COR NN