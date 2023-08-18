ETS sets up its first test centre in Kashmir for TOEFL & GRE exams

Srinagar: US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS) on Friday said it has established its first test centre in Kashmir to help students of the valley write TOEFL and GRE exams without having to travel outside.

Advertisment

ETS is the world's largest non-profit educational assessment, research, and measurement organisation, and the owner of assessments such as TOEFL and GRE.

The test centre will come up at Hashtag Educational Services at Regal Chowk here -- offering easy accessibility to the test takers.

"This historic development promises to be a game-changer for study abroad aspirants in the region," the firm said.

Advertisment

This is the first time a global assessment organisation has set up a dedicated testing facility in the region, thereby addressing a significant need of local students aspiring to pursue international higher education, the company said.

ETS India and South Asia Country Manager Sachin Jain said the setting up of a world-class testing centre in Kashmir will give a significant access to aspirants to study abroad.

"Our breadth of initiatives across education, including global assessments, English language competency assessments from K-12 to College, skill development and assessment services, is a testimony to our commitment to invest in India and accelerate its journey to becoming a global knowledge powerhouse," he said.

Advertisment

Previously, students from the valley had to travel to the neighbouring state of Punjab to take TOEFL and GRE assessments.

The new testing centre not only eliminates the need for travel, but also signifies ETS's commitment to empowering students and the local study abroad ecosystem in Kashmir, the company said.

The centre is equipped with "state-of-the-art" facilities and adheres to stringent test security protocols to ensure a seamless testing experience to both TOEFL and GRE test takers.

The ETS India plans to further invest in partnering with agents and educational institutions in the Kashmir region, to support local students in their study abroad journeys, the company said.