ETS signs MoU with Vel Tech University to support students pursue overseas education

Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) ETS India, an educational assessment, research and measurement organisation on Monday announced inking a pact with Vel Tech University to support students take up education overseas.

Advertisment

As per the collaboration between the two entities, ETS would support students at Vel Tech with preparation for TOEFL and GRE as well as train teachers, besides offering free practice tests for registered users.

ETS would also offer two merit scholarships worth Rs 2.50 lakh per annum for students at Vel Tech taking TOEFL and GRE tests in addition to discounts on test fees for the students.

"ETS is dedicated to assisting students in Tamil Nadu through an expanding network of partners, including both institutional collaborators and study abroad consultants.We are thrilled about our alliance with Vel Tech University, offering their students with TOEFL and GRE preparatory resources" said Sachin Jain, Country Manager, India and South Asia, ETS.

Advertisment

"We believe that the merit scholarship will inspire them to excel in their academic endeavours", he said in a statement.

Vel Tech University Vice Chancellor S Salivahanan said, "we are excited to embark on this transformative journey with ETS, that will pave the way for boundless opportunities for students aspiring to pursue overseas education from Tamil Nadu region." "Together, we aim to empower aspirations and open doors to a world-class academic experience for the students at Vel Tech," he added.

According to ETS India website, it is the subsidiary of ETS International B.V., Netherlands.ETS India was established to address the needs of test takers and institutions and to further strengthen and foster the ETS presence in India. PTI VIJ ROH