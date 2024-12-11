EU envoy meets Rahul; bilateral ties discussed

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Ambassador of the European Union to India Hervé Delphin and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Wednesday discussed topics relevant to the relations and future of their democracies in a world marked by challenges, geopolitical tensions and crises.

Delphin met Gandhi at his 10, Janpath residence here.

The Congress posted on X pictures of Gandhi and Delphin from the meeting and said, "They had a lively and detailed discussion covering a broad range of topics relevant to the relations and future of our democracies in a world marked by challenges, geopolitical tensions and crises".

Delphin also put out pictures from the meeting on his official X handle.

"Dense and lively discussion with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, covering a broad range of topics of relevance for the EU-India relations and the future of our democracies in a world of challenges, geopolitical tensions and crises," the envoy said. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD