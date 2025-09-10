EU, India condemn cross-border terrorism, resolve to boost counter-terror cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The European Union and India have called for concerted global action to combat terrorism as they resolved to boost cooperation in countering terror financing and online radicalisation.

The two sides discussed ways to effectively deal with terrorism at a meeting of their Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Brussels on Tuesday.

Both sides condemned the heinous terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam and EU reiterated its condolences to India for the murder of innocent civilians, according to a joint press statement.

It said the two sides reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism.

"They agreed that terrorism is a global phenomenon and needs concerted action in a sustained and comprehensive manner." "Against this backdrop, the EU and India stressed the importance of cooperation in multilateral fora, such as the UN, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) and the FATF (Financial Action Task Force)," the joint statement said.

It said the dialogue facilitated a comprehensive exchange on domestic, regional, and global threat assessments.

"The participants emphasised that instability and conflicts in various regions of the world act as catalysts for terrorism and violent extremism," it said.

The EU and India also shared updates on the key developments of their respective counter-terrorism policies and discussed important topics in the fight against terrorism.

"These include measures to counter the financing of terrorism, prevent online radicalization, continued exchange on designation of terrorists and terrorist entities and address the implications of emerging technologies," the statement added. PTI MPB ZMN