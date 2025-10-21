EU member nations support EU-India strategic agenda

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) All the 27 member nations of the European Union have unanimously backed the block's new strategic agenda with India that seeks to significantly ramp up two-way ties in several key sectors such as defence, trade and technology.

The new document was released by the European Commission and the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Kaja Kallas last month.

The European Council comprising representatives of all the EU member nations unanimously supported it on Monday, according to EU officials.

The new strategic agenda is expected to be adopted at the India-EU summit that is expected to be held in New Delhi early next year.

The new strategic agenda identifies five areas of shared interest that include security and defence, connectivity and global issues, prosperity, sustainability, technology and innovation.

Beyond the bilateral dimension, the new strategic agenda highlights EU-India joint engagement on global issues and with third partners, reflecting India's growing global influence.

Under the defence pillar, the document identified maritime security, cyber defence, and counterterrorism as areas to expand cooperation.

The new strategic agenda also emphasised strengthening regional connectivity initiatives, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and advances Global Gateway and EU-India trilateral cooperation with and in third countries.

A European readout on the European Council also welcomed efforts to conclude a balanced, ambitious, mutually beneficial and economically meaningful free trade agreement with India, which both sides are aiming to finalise by the end of the year.

"Such agreement must include enhanced market access, removal of trade barriers, and provisions on sustainable development," it said.

"Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex geopolitical outlook, the Council also welcomes closer collaboration between the EU and India on security and defence matters based on the principles of mutual trust and respect," it added.

The Council also took note of the "intention to pursue work towards the establishment of a Security and Defence Partnership, which could also facilitate defence industrial cooperation when appropriate".

The Council will continue to engage with India on all aspects of Russia's war of aggression against the Ukraine, the readout said.

It said the Council also emphasises the joint capacity and responsibility of the EU and India to safeguard multilateralism and the rules-based international order with the UN Charter at its core, as well as the multilateral trading system, in particular the WTO.

"The promotion and protection of democratic values and norms, international law and human rights, including the rights of women and children, is an intrinsic part of the EU-India strategic agenda," it said. PTI MPB ZMN