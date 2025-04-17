EU Naval Force Operation Atalanta proposes joint exercise with Indian Navy

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, on Thursday said he has proposed conducting a joint exercise with the Indian Navy later this year.

European Union Naval Force Operation ATALANTA -- EUNAVFOR ATALANTA -- is the EU military operation to contribute to the maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean and in the Red Sea.

Interacting with a small group of reporters at the embassy of the European Union Delegation to India here, the top military officer said he recognises the Indian Navy as a "major actor" in the area in which it operates.

Vice Admiral Serrano emphasised that the Indian Ocean must be a "free, open, sustainable and inclusive area".

"We are one of the tools to keep the ocean safe..to work on the maritime security of the Indian Ocean. So, that is why I came, I came here to the co-ordination, to meet our counterparts, to do things effectively, for the good of the people," he said.

The Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA asserted that "we are ready to keep working together".

"I made a proposal to the Indian Navy and Indian authorities, to do an exercise around end of May. If it is finally approved, I will be sending two ships to Mumbai, to this exercise, and to practice and enhance the coordination and cooperation with the Indian Navy," he said, adding that is the vision with which, he came to India.

Vice Admiral Serrano said he encounters Indian Navy ships in the area many times.

"The coordination has always been good and very professional. And, we want to keep it that way. I recognise the Indian Navy as a major actor in the area. We will complement and definitely will be efficient working together," he said. PTI KND DV DV