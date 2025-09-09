EU reaffirms partnership with India to promote sustainable, fair trade

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) To promote a sustainable, inclusive, and fair future for trade, the European Union on Tuesday reaffirmed its partnership with India and Fairtrade, said Franck Viault, Minister Counsellor–EU Delegation to India and Bhutan.

Viault was speaking at a plenary session of the two-day conference, "Fairtrade in India–Sustainability, Markets & Impact", which began here on Tuesday. The event brought together global and Indian producers, businesses, policymakers, and sustainability leaders.

“As our EU-India strategic partnership deepens, our shared commitment is clear: to build supply chains that are transparent, future-ready, and firmly anchored in fairness,” Viault said.

He added that together, the partners can transform global supply chains into engines of climate resilience, equity, and prosperity, ensuring producers are not just participants but leaders in shaping sustainable growth.

Lisa Prassack, CEO of Fairtrade International, said the true measure of progress is when every farmer can sell 100 per cent of their produce on fair terms and thrive with dignity.

“At Fairtrade, our mission is to build climate-resilient futures by leveraging data, innovation, and strong market partnerships, transforming global supply chains into catalysts of equity, sustainability, and shared prosperity,” she said.

Abhishek Jani, CEO of Fairtrade India Project, said Fairtrade in India is witnessing remarkable growth, with sales of Fairtrade fashion more than doubling and one garment sold every minute.

“Our producer base is expanding, youth engagement is rising, and the gross merchandise value of Fairtrade products has tripled in just two years. This momentum proves that Indian consumers and businesses are embracing fairness and sustainability,” Jani said.

He added that with global partnerships, this can be scaled into a powerful force for climate action, equity, and resilient supply chains.

The event is supported by the European Union’s SWITCH-Asia Programme and the European Commission Framework Partnership Agreement. PTI JR SSK