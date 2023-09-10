Europe, its partners should develop new global framework for AI risks: EU Commission chief

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said Europe and its partners should develop a new global framework for artificial intelligence risks, asserting that it would protect against systemic societal risks and foster investments in safe and responsible AI systems.

Addressing the "One Future" session of the G20 Summit here, the European Commission president said one thing seems clear that the future will be digital.

"Today, I want to focus on AI and digital infrastructure. As it has been described, AI has risks but also offers tremendous opportunities. The crucial question is how to harness a rapidly changing technology," she said.

It is telling that even the makers and inventors of AI are calling on political leaders to regulate it, she added.

"In the EU, in 2020, we presented the first ever law on artificial intelligence. We want to facilitate innovation while building trust. But we need more. What the world does now will shape our future. I believe that Europe -- and its partners -- should develop a new global framework for AI risks," von der Leyen said.

"It should protect us against systemic societal risks and foster investments in safe and responsible AI systems at the same time," she said.

"At the global level, we eventually need to reach the broader community of the United Nations. We would need a body similar to the IPCC for climate, and here we need additional outreach to the scientists entrepreneurs and innovators," she said.

They need to provide the knowledge on the risks posed by AI as well as the potential benefits for humanity, she added.

On digital public infrastructures, the European Commission president said they can be a real booster to emerging economies.

India has achieved remarkable success in rolling out its digital public infrastructures, she said.

"We heard the Prime Minister and we very much support his initiative. The possibilities are huge, the investments, small. The trick is to build public digital infrastructure, that is interoperable, open to all and trusted," she said. PTI ASK DIV DIV