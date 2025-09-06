Europe tour: TN CM says 15k cr investments secured ensuring jobs to over 17,000 youths

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said investment commitments to the tune of Rs 15,516 crore has been secured so far during his ongoing Europe visit to attract investments to the state and asserted that the initiatives would lead to 17,613 fresh jobs.

Stalin said in a social media post: "Electrifying news from #London! UK-based Hinduja Group will invest Rs. 7,500 Cr in TN’s EV ecosystem, for battery storage systems — creating 1,000+ jobs." Further, he said: "With AstraZeneca’s expansion and earlier MoUs, the UK & Germany leg of #TNRising has secured Rs. 15,516 Cr investments, creating 17,613 jobs for our youth. These aren’t just numbers — they are opportunities, futures and dreams. This is the spirit of the #DravidianModel in action." Providing further updates on his UK visit, Stalin said in London, he cherished a dialogue with Indian-origin students and graduates at SOAS (The School of Oriental and African studies) University of London, sharing thoughts on the Dravidian model governance, inclusive progress and the power of the youth to shape India’s future.

"I then paid homage at the Thiruvalluvar statue & restored plaque, honouring Tamil culture’s timeless wisdom through the immortal words of the Thirukkural." The CM said he visited the PACT (Pluralist Agreement and Constitutional Transformation project) exhibition on 75 years of India's Constitution, reflecting on its democratic legacy and relevance today.

Stalin said he had the privilege of visiting Dr BR Ambedkar House in London, the residence where Babasaheb stayed while pursuing his studies at LSE.

"Walking through its rooms, I felt a deep sense of awe. This was where a young man, once suppressed by caste in India, rose through knowledge to command respect in London and later became the chief architect of the Constitution of India. What touched me most was seeing the historic picture of Thanthai #Periyar and Dr #Ambedkar in conversation. Grateful for this inspiring moment." The CM said that he offered his 'Red salute' to Karl Marx in London where the icon was buried in a cemetery 19th century.

The CM's Europe visit is aimed at strengthening investment partnerships and engaging with the global Tamil diaspora, the Tamil Nadu government had said.

Stalin had said that the visit’s purpose was to attract investments and sign new pacts. PTI VGN VGN ROH