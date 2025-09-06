Europe tour: TN CM says 15k crore investments secured ensuring jobs to over 17,000 youths

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said investment commitments to the tune of Rs 15,516 crore has been secured so far during his ongoing Europe visit to attract investments to the state and asserted that the initiatives would lead to 17,613 fresh jobs.

Stalin said in a social media post: "Electrifying news from #London! UK-based Hinduja Group will invest Rs. 7,500 Cr in TN’s EV ecosystem, for battery storage systems — creating 1,000+ jobs." Further, he said: "With AstraZeneca’s expansion and earlier MoUs, the UK & Germany leg of #TNRising has secured Rs. 15,516 Cr investments, creating 17,613 jobs for our youth. These aren’t just numbers — they are opportunities, futures and dreams. This is the spirit of the #DravidianModel in action." The CM's Europe visit is aimed at strengthening investment partnerships and engaging with the global Tamil diaspora, the Tamil Nadu government had said.

Stalin had said that the visit's purpose was to attract investments and sign new pacts.