EV charging stations will be mandatory at fuel pumps on MSRTC land: Sarnaik

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to prioritise the setting up of Electric Vehicle charging stations at all retail fuel outlets proposed on MSRTC premises.

He also emphasised that a phased transition to electric buses is already underway.

The directive was issued during a high-level meeting held at the office of the minister who heads the State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Senior officials and representatives of various fuel companies attended the meeting, according to an official release.

Sarnaik stated that India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 must be supported by a sustainable and eco-friendly transport system.

"Future travel will be based on electric energy, and the ST Corporation is committed to building the required infrastructure from today itself," he said.

Acknowledging that nearly 90 per cent of the existing ST fleet currently runs on diesel, Sarnaik said a phased transition to electric buses is already underway. He added that e-buses will be prioritised in future procurements.

"EV charging stations will be made mandatory alongside diesel and CNG facilities at fuel pumps to be established on MSRTC land through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This approach would not only create a steady source of revenue for MSRTC but itwill also ensure the availability of both conventional and electric charging facilities at a single location," he said.

Sarnaik added that if conventional fuel and electric charging facilities are available at a place, the future transport system will get a major boost.

"This is not just a convenience, but a visionary step taken for environmental protection," the minister said.