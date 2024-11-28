Eva becomes first pet to land at Kochi Airport after its AQCS Certification

Kochi, Nov 28 (PTI) Eva, a one-year-old mixed-breed cat, has set a unique milestone as the first pet to land at Kochi International Airport after it acquired the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) certification recently.

Eva arrived from Doha aboard Air India flight AI 954, which landed at 10.17 am, a release issued by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Thursday said.

She is the pet of K A Ramachandran, a resident of Chelakkara, Thrissur.

The direct import process was efficiently managed by the airport’s team, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both Eva and her owner, the release stated.

CIAL launched its 'Pet Export' facility in July, which has since gained popularity among passengers, according to the release.

With approval from the AQCS under the Central Animal Husbandry Department, CIAL is currently the only airport in Kerala offering comprehensive pet import-export services, the release said.

The airport’s pet handling facilities include a fully equipped pet station, veterinary services, and a quarantine centre.

Following Eva's arrival, CIAL is set to welcome another pet, a dog from Belgium, scheduled to land early on Saturday (November 30), the release added. PTI ARM ARM ADB