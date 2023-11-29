Evacuated workers undergo medical tests at AIIMS Rishikesh, reports awaited

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Nov 29 (PTI) The 41 workers who were rescued from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel and airlifted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here will be kept under medical observation for sometime.

Advertisment

They have undergone radiology and cardiology tests and the reports are awaited, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Rishikesh R B Kalia said.

The medical team that examined them will give its opinion on Thursday on the basis of these reports.

Further action will be taken accordingly, he said.

Advertisment

The workers seem to be fine but something definitive can be said only when their test reports arrive, the official said.

Immediately after their evacuation on Tuesday evening, the workers were first taken to the community health centre in Chinyalisaur from where they were flown in a Chinook helicopter to Rishikesh on Wednesday afternoon.

They were rescued in a multi-agency operation 17 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand collapsed trapping them inside. PTI COR ALM SMN