Evacuation of pilgrims underway in disaster-hit Uttarkashi, 6 more rescued safely

Uttarkashi, Aug 8 (PTI) Evacuation of stranded pilgrims from areas around the disaster-hit Dharali village continued on Friday, with authorities focusing on rescue and relief operations via air as the Gangotri National Highway and several rural motor roads are damaged at a number of points.

Six people have been brought safely to the ITBP's Matli helipad since the morning, an official said.

Advanced equipment required to dredge through the mounds of debris in Dharali in search of the missing are being flown to the spot with the help of IAF's Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters and those of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority.

Food supplies are also being sent to the affected areas in helicopters, officials said.

With roads breached at various points, the thrust is on air support, an NDRF official said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been camping at the district headquarters in Uttarkashi for the past few days to keep a close eye on the ongoing rescue operations.

In a post on Facebook, he said, "Reviewed the relief and rescue operations going on in Dharali in Uttarkashi this morning." With the help of Heli Seva, Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters, rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since the morning and people are being brought back safely, he said.

Necessary guidelines have been given to the officials on the restoration of roads, communication, electricity and food supply. "We are trying to evacuate all the affected people safely and restore normal life as soon as possible," he said.

He added that the central government is providing full cooperation for the rescue efforts.