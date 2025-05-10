Evacuation underway in 5 border districts of Jammu region; Abdullah visits relief camps

Jammu, May 9 (PTI) People are being evacuated from at least five districts in the Jammu region bordering Pakistan amid a continued cross-border shelling, which has left 18 dead and wounded nearly 60 wounded this side.

Thousands have so far been shifted to safe places to relief camps.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Minister Satish Sharma, visited relief camps in Jammu, Rajouri, and Samba districts to oversee arrangements and reassure displaced families.

"Eight to ten thousand border residents have been evacuated from the Rajouri-Poonch belt," Sharma said, adding, food and medical facilities are being provided to them there.

The shelling follows Indian missile strikes on nine sites across Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Pakistan has since almost unabatedly lobbed shells across the Line of Control and International Border, causing damage in Poonch, Mankote, Mendhar, Nowshera, Akhnoor, R S Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Kathua, and several other areas.

Abdullah also visited relief centres in Mishriwala, Nagbani, Bishnah, and Thandi Khui, urging officials to stay alert and responsive.

People living along the Line of Control in Poonch, Mankote, Mendhar, Nowshera, Laam, Balakote, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, and along the International Border in Garkhal-Khour, Marh, R S Pura, Arnia, Samba, Hiranagar, and Kathua are being evacuated, officials said.

"Pakistan won't be able to break the spirit of Indians," Choudhary said, amid evacuation.

Condemning Pakistan’s aggression, Omar Abdullah said, "India reserves the right to defend its people and territory with full strength." PTI AB VN VN