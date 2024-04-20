Evaluate, enhance strategies to thwart potential terror activities: Kashmir IGP to security forces

Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Kashmir IGP V K Birdi has directed security forces in the valley to evaluate and enhance existing strategies to thwart any potential terror activities to ensure public safety and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, police said on Saturday.

The Kashmir zone IGP chaired a joint security coordination meeting at Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, a police spokesman said.

Birdi, along with IGP CRPF, and GOC Victor Force of the Army held a joint security review meeting which was attended by senior officers of the police, CRPF, and Army.

The participating officers briefed the IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario and provided insights into the existing security challenges, the spokesman said.

The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response protocols in addition to election preparedness efforts, he said.

Birdi urged the senior superintendents of police and their counterparts in the CAPF and Rashtriya Rifles of the Army to evaluate and enhance the existing strategies to thwart any potential terror activities, the spokesman said.

He said the necessity of revisiting and fortifying area domination tactics to cover any vulnerable areas was emphasised.

He also emphasised strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence gathering along with technical inputs so as to intensify anti-terrorist operations, the spokesman added. PTI SSB MNK MNK