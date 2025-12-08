Evaluate homemakers' work in eco terms, add to GDP: BJP MP Chandraprabha

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Geeta alias Chandraprabha of the BJP on Monday asked the government to take steps to evaluate work done by homemakers in economic terms, as it will further empower women and add to the country's GDP.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chandraprabha said this is much needed to boost the social and economic status of the 50 per cent of the country's population.

"I urge the government to take positive steps towards evaluating in economic terms the household work done by women, besides official recognition to their work. This will also be a step towards further empowerment," she said.

The BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh sought to highlight that the work done by women in their homes is neither given official recognition nor is it economically valued.

She said the issue may seem insignificant, but if women's household work were economically valued, it could bring about significant changes in the country's GDP as well as improve the social status of women.

In her Zero Hour mention, Rajani Ashokrao Patil (Cong) demanded establishing a girls' military school in Pune to carry forward Queen Tarabai's legacy.

Describing Queen Tarabai as an extraordinary, brave and visionary ruler in Maratha history, she said that with the opening of such a military school, girls will not only receive physical and military training, but also imbibe leadership skills and patriotism.

Queen Tarabai was the daughter-in-law of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the wife of Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj. She took the leadership of the Maratha Empire at a time when Aurangzeb was attempting to eradicate the Marathas in South India with his vast Mughal army.

Queen Tarabai's struggle was not merely for power, but for the honour of Swarajya, for independence, the Congress lawmaker added.