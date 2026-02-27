Even 7 decades after Independence, Cong continues its appeasement politics: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday alleged that the Congress had cut short the 'Vande Mataram', bowing to the Muslim League and accused the party of continuing with its appeasement politics even seven decades after Independence.

He said Vande Mataram showed us new path and infused a new energy in India's freedom movement.

Saini said that Vande Mataram song awakened the spirit of freedom and became the basic mantra of independence by inspiring people to rise against the British empire.

The CM was replying to a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the state Assembly.

He launched a sharp attack on former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and accused him and the Congress of cutting shot the national song by bowing to the Muslim League.

The Congress MLAs, meanwhile, staged a brief walkout from the House.

Saini said under Muslim League's pressure, Congress promoted the politics of appeasement politics.

Attempts were made to break Vande Mataram's spirit, he alleged.

New generation needs to know such things, so that in future such injustice does not take place with nation's soul, he said.

Saini mentioned about Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the leader of the Muslim League, who had first stepped up his opposition to Vande Mataram on October 15, 1937.

Saini said that after this, Nehru wrote to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose sharing Jinnah's sentiments and observing that Vande Mataram's 'Anandmath' background had the potential to "irritate the Muslims".

He highlighted the historical, cultural and emotional significance of the national song and targeted the opposition Congress.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the song, which has completed 150 years, was adopted as India's national song in 1950.

The national song was not merely a composition but the driving force of the freedom movement and a source of inspiration and patriotism for India's freedom fighters, Saini said. PTI SUN NB NB