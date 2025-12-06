Even after one year, LoPs not appointed, says Uddhav; urges SC to take up voters list 'mess'

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said it has been over a year that the leader of opposition has not been appointed in the Maharashtra assembly and asserted LoPs must be announced for the both Houses in the upcoming Winter session of the legislature.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said the Supreme Court must take suo motu notice of the "mess" in the electoral rolls in Maharashtra and that the opposition should make a request to the apex court to not hold local body polls till these are rectified.

"Why is the government scared of the LoP despite having such a majority? The LoP must be appointed and we have been demanding this," Thackeray said.

If the government fails to appoint a LoP then it will be the first time in the history that a session will be held without a leader of opposition.

He said the LoP is a constitutional post.

If no LoP is appointed then the posts of deputy chief minister should also be abolished because it is not constitutional, Thackeray added.

The state has two deputy chief ministers --- Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) which has 20 MLAs, the highest among the opposition, has nominated senior lawmaker Bhaskar Jadhav for the post in the assembly.

In the Upper House, the Congress has nominated Satej Patil to the post after the term of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve ended in August.

The Supreme Court has ordered that polls be conducted in all local bodies by January 31.

He said the top court should look into the "mess" of the electoral rolls.

Referring to the allegedly flawed draft electoral rolls, Thackeray said it was capturing entire polls.

Taking a dig at the rivalry within the Mahayuti government during the first phase of the local body polls, Thackeray dubbed it greed for power.

He said there is just one hope for people and that is the Shiv Sena (UBT).