Even BJP believes our leaders contributed to nation-building: J’khand Cong on Bharat Ratna for Rao

Ranchi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress on Friday lauded the Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, contending that “even the BJP now believes” that the grand old party and its leaders contributed to nation-building.

Rao, former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

State Congress president Rajesh Thakur said it was noteworthy that the saffron party took into account the contributions of the former prime ministers.

Rao was a lifelong Congressman and is considered the political architect of economic reforms, which changed the country's course.

“I express my gratitude that the Union government has recognised the work of the former prime ministers. This shows that even the BJP now believes that Congress and its leaders have contributed to the development of the nation,” Thakur told reporters here.

Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, should not be used for “political gains”, Thakur added, without elaborating. PTI SAN RBT