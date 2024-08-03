Even Britain and US need Indian-origin people to run governments: MP CM

Narsinghpur (MP), Aug 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said people of Indian origin are in demand to run governments in the US and the UK, which is a testimony to the country's growing global clout under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Addressing an event, Yadav cited examples of conflicts in Afghanistan, Israel, Russia and Ukraine war, and their impact on the people.

Yadav claimed the Opposition party (Congress) was trying to create a false alarm by claiming that welfare schemes being run in Madhya Pradesh would be discontinued by the state government.

"Over Rs 11,000 crore have been transferred to the accounts of our sisters in the last eight months. All schemes will continue. Schemes will not shut but their party will be shut one day," he quipped while targeting Congress.

He said the world is looking at India with hopes and even in America, if someone wants to become President, he has to be Bharatvanshi (Indian origin).

"Britain, on the verge of collapse, wants an Indian prime minister. Our Sanatan culture is being hailed globally to strengthen democracy," he added. PTI ADU NSK