Even Congress doesn't take Rahul Gandhi seriously, claims MP CM Yadav

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his "fire" remark targeting the BJP, and said even Congress leaders do not take the Wayanad MP seriously.

Advertisment

At a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Gandhi said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the election through "match-fixing" and changes the Constitution, then the country would be on "fire" and would not survive.

Asked about the Congress leader's statement, Yadav said there was no truth in it.

"There is no seriousness (in Gandhi's statement). His own party does not take him seriously, so how will anyone else?" he asked.

Advertisment

The Congress is not visible anywhere as the election campaigning is picking up, he said.

"There is no clue where Congress is, it is lagging far behind. If anyone is responsible for this, it is Rahul Gandhi. He neither took the Congress seriously nor the elections. We hope that Congress will come out of its contradictions and introspect," Yadav added.

The chief minister was in Jabalpur to take part in various programmes along with the party's national president J P Nadda. He said he will be proceeding to Ujjain and Indore for the election campaign.