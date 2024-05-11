Even Ganga cannot wash away opposition's sins, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Jaunpur (UP), May 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday targeted the opposition and said even the Ganga would not be able to wash away its sins.

Advertisment

Addressing a youth conference for the BJP's Jaunpur candidate Kripashankar Singh in Badlapur, the BJP leader said the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party know that their defeat in the Lok Sabha elections is certain.

"These people (opposition) are fighting the elections to save their families, to hide their sins and corruption. But the sins of the opposition will not be washed away even in the Ganga," he said.

According to a release issued by the BJP, Dhami said the elections are not just to elect MPs but to choose the country's future direction.

Advertisment

Dhami said, "Anti-national forces are working as sleeper cells of the opposition to stop Modi ji in the name of casteism and classism." The Uttarakhand chief minister said historic decisions have been taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been implemented, triple talaq abolished. The construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been done," he said.

Dhami also praised the governance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI CDN CDN SZM