Even groundwater will get polluted if we don't protect environment: Chhattisgarh assembly speaker

Dhamtari, Oct 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Raman Singh on Sunday said every drop of water must be conserved and warned that groundwater too would get polluted if attention is not paid to environment protection.

The former chief minister was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the two-day Jal-Jagar Mahotsav in Dhamtari district.

The event was attended by more than 150 delegates from India as well as Denmark, Japan, Sri Lanka and UNICEF, 69 water experts and three Padma Shri recipients. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao also took part.

As part of the event, a 21.1 kilometre half marathon was organised from Gangrel Dam to Kukrel village along with a 10 km endurance run and a 5 km walkathon. PTI COR BNM