Even if Pak objects, it's known that Sindh and other places were part of Akhand Bharat: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said even if neighbouring Pakistan objects, it was a known fact that before partition, Sindh and places were part of 'Akhand Bharat' or undivided India.

His statement comes three days after he said that the construction of a new Ram temple in Ayodhya was a step forward towards 'Akhand Bharat'.

"Even if Pakistan registers its objection lakhs of times, everyone knows that the displaced people who arrived here as refugees from Sindh...before that it was Akhand Bharat only," Yadav told reporters.

"Places like Nankana Sahib and others were part of the Akhand Bharat in our past. Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, and Maratha are included in our National Anthem. How can we exclude Sindh from it," he said.

Sindh region which was earlier part of India, became part of Pakistan after the partition. Nankana Sahib, one of the most important religious places for the Sikhs, is located in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The CM was speaking on the sidelines of an event here when asked about Pakistan taking objections to his Akhand Bharat remark.

"After the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, our dream of cultural Akhand Bharat is a fulfilment of our dream of thousands of years. Therefore, it will not vanish with anyone objecting to it (Akhand Bharat). It will always be there," he added.

On Saturday, CM Yadav said that if God wishes, Akhand Bharat will extend as far as Afghanistan. "It is God's will that the construction of Lord Ram's temple should definitely be a big step towards 'Akhand Bharat'.

The earlier temple of Lord Ram built at the site by Emperor Vikramaditya was a "thorn in the eyes of the enemies", and when India was passing through bad times, "tyrants destroyed it", he said.

In the same way, India lost Sindh, Punjab was divided, and Pakistan was formed after the Partition in 1947, the chief minister had said.

"If God wishes, Akhand Bharat will be formed again, if not today, then tomorrow; not only up to Sindh or Punjab but even Afghanistan. It is the wish of all of us that we should be able to see Nankana Sahib," Yadav had said.