'Even Ravana's ego did not last long': BJP MP's dig at Kejriwal on Delhi polls

Lucknow: Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said the "arrogance" of opposition parties in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh led to their defeats in elections whose results were declared on Saturday.

Sharma's main target was Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and a remark the former Delhi chief minister made -- that the BJP would never win against the AAP in assembly polls in Delhi.

"Even Ravana's ego did not last long, @ArvindKejriwal ji is but a very ordinary man," Sharma, a former deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, said in a Hindi post on X.

"Under the charismatic leadership of Modi ji, BJP workers not only defeated him and his leaders in this birth but his arrogant ally in Uttar Pradesh also had to face a huge defeat in Milkipur. This is why they say Shri Ram's 'leela' is incomparable. Jai Shri Ram," the BJP leader said as he shared a video of Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, in the video, is seen saying: "I want to tell, Narendra Modi ji. Modi ji you will not be able to able to defeat the AAP in Delhi." The BJP will form the next government in Delhi after more than 26 years. The party has already crossed the majority mark in the 70-seat assembly.

In the Milkipur bypoll, BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan, who took a decisive lead over Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ajit Prasad by over 60,000 votes, is all set to wrest the seat from the Samajwadi Party.

The Milkipur bypoll was necessitated after the then MLA Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha last year. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Milkipur was the only seat the BJP lost to the SP in the Ayodhya district.

While the BSP is not contesting the bypoll, the Congress backed its alliance partner SP for the seat.