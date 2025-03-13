Even sky not the limit: Amit Shah congratulates ISRO on successful de-docking of SpaDeX satellites

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated ISRO for successful de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites, saying the country's scientists had proven yet again that even the sky was not the limit.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it accomplished de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites, clearing the way for future missions such as exploring the moon, human spaceflight and building its own space station.

"Bharat's giant stride in space. Congratulations to Team ISRO on the successful accomplishment of the de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites in space. It is a proud moment for us that will accelerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision to build our own space station, Chandrayaan 4 and Gaganyaan. Our scientists have proven yet again that even the sky is not our limit," Shah said in a post on X. PTI ACB ACB SZM SZM