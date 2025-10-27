Chhath devotion peaks in Bihar as families offer ‘sandhya arghya’

Patna: A large number of people congregated on the banks of the Ganga river for evening 'arghya' (offerings) to the Sun God on the occasion of Chhath puja on Monday.

As the sun set, people offered arghya at several ghats in the state capital, filling the air with hymns.

The shimmering diyas floating on the river, and the echo of prayers created a mesmerising atmosphere at Kali Ghat, Kadam Ghat, Patna College Ghat and Krishna Ghat in Patna. Devotional songs dedicated to the Sun God were also sung.

Arrangements were made for changing clothes by the devotees after offering evening arghya at the ghats in Patna by the district administration. The authorities also arranged several measures for the safety of the devotees.

"I have been coming to Patna College Ghat for the past 12 years but never seen such arrangements. Every passing year, the district administration is making extra effort to provide better facilities to the devotees," said Vikram Singh, a resident of Patna's Mahendru locality. Krishna Ghat and Kadam ghat looked equally crowded in the evening.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took part in the Chhath celebrations and offered 'arghya' to the setting sun at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg. He took part in celebrations with his family members.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary visited his ancestral house in Tarapur in Munger district and took part in the offering 'arghya' to the setting sun. Choudhary is contesting the assembly polls from Tarapur assembly seat.

The four-day auspicious occasion began on October 25 with the 'nahay-khay' ritual and will conclude on October 28. It is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali. On this day, worshippers honour 'Chhathi Maiya', the sun god, and seek their blessings and prosperity for their families and children.

Day one of the festival is called 'Nahai Khai', which begins with devotees taking the holy dip in the Ganga and other rivers and also ponds. On the next day, devotees observe a full-day fast which is completed in the evening after praying to the sun and the moon during sunset.

The third day is called 'pehla argha' or 'sandhya argha'. The devotees and their families go to the riverbank and offer Prasad and 'arghya' to the Sun God. The festival concludes with devotees offering prayers to the rising sun on the fourth day.