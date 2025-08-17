Event held to commemorate Shivaji Maharaj's escape from Aurangzeb's custody, heroic journey

Agra (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Shivchaturya Diwas, a day celebrating the bravery and wit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was observed in Agra on Sunday.

The event marks the anniversary of Shivaji's escape from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's custody on August 17, 1666, after which he travelled for several days to reach Rajgad, the organisers said.

To commemorate this heroic journey, a cycling expedition held yearly traces the same route Shivaji took to Rajgad. The expedition, now in its sixth year, began from Agra on Saturday.

The 1,300-kilometre journey aims to shed light on this glorious chapter of history and inspire future generations, the organisers said.

While Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was scheduled to attend the event, the state's Culture Minister Ashish Shelar was present in his place. Shelar spoke about the significance of the cycle journey in preserving the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, who also spoke at the event, highlighted Shivaji's courage and strategic brilliance. He said that the escape was a "slap on the face of the greatest powers of that time".