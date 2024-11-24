Event in Central Hall of old Parliament building to mark Constitution Day on Nov 26

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend on Tuesday a special event being organised to mark 75 years of the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said here on Sunday that the event would be organised at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building where the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949.

The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

A commemorative coin and a stamp will be released on the occasion, besides copies of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili.

Two books -- "Making of the Constitution: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution and its Glorious Journey" -- will also be released, besides a booklet dedicated to the illustrations in the Constitution.

People in India and abroad will also read the Preamble to the Constitution along with President Murmu, Rijiju said. PTI KR NAB SZM SZM