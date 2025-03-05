Events leading to Chistian Michel's bail in AgustaWestland case: A timeline

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Alleged middleman and British national Christian Michel James was granted bail on March 4 by the Delhi High Court, six years after he was arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case. Following is the timeline of events journey from jail to bail in the case.

*Mar 2013: CBI registers an FIR alleging irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from Italian manufacturing company AgustaWestland in February 2010.

*Jul 2014: ED registers a case under the PMLA.

*Nov 2014: ED files prosecution complaint against European "middleman" Guido Haschke and other accused persons.

*Sep 2017: CBI files first chargesheet against former Indian Air Force chief and others, estimating a loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.

*Dec 4, 2018: Christian Michel James extradited to India from Dubai.

*Dec 5: CBI arrests James.

*Dec 22: ED arrests him.

*2019-2024: Trial court, HC and SC dismiss several bail applications by James.

*Feb 18, 2025: SC grants bail to James in CBI case.

*March 4, 2025: Delhi HC grants bail to James in ED case. PTI ADS While granting him bail, Justice Dharmesh Sharma said James' prolonged incarceration "without any foreseeable conclusion of trial" would infringe his fundamental right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution, which overrode the statutory bar on bail under the anti-money laundering law.

