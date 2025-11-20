Events like IFFI driving India’s orange economy, says Dr L Murugan

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) Union minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan on Thursday said that the events like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) are helping foster PM Narendra Modi's dream of “orange economy”.

Murugan was addressing the gathering after inaugurating IFFI 2025 on Thursday in the presence of Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathy Raju, Chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Union minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, festival director Shekhar Kapur and others.

Quoting the PM in his speech, Murugan said it is the time for the orange economy in India. Orange economy as a concept blends economy with creativity and cultural elements.

“Content, creativity and culture are three pillars of our Orange Economy,” he said, quoting the PM.

According to Murugan, festivals like IFFI and the World Audio-visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) that was held in Mumbai support the cause of the orange economy.

“In the month of May, we had Audio Visual Summit in Mumbai which was inaugurated by the PM. The summit highlighted our creativity economy,” he said.

Murugan said that the Union Ministry of Information and Technology is taking various steps to give a global level platform for the new creators and young minds.

“The summit like WAVES gives the creators from various parts of the country a global reach,” he said.

The union minister also remembered former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar who was instrumental in making Goa a permanent venue for IFFI. PTI RPS BK BK BK