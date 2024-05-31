Events related to Ahilyabai Holkar will be made part of school-college curriculum: MP CM

Indore, May 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government will make events related to the life of Holkar ruler Devi Ahilyabai Holkar a part of the curriculum of schools and colleges.

The state government will publish books based on historical documents to bring different episodes in the life of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar to the common people, Yadav said at the inauguration of 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Tricentenary Celebrations' in Indore, adding these books will be made part of school and college curriculum.

The CM said this while supporting a suggestion of former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

He, however, clarified that since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls is in force, he is not making any formal announcement.

Yadav referred to the construction work done by Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at the 'char dhams' and 12 'jyotirlingas' across the country and said she left an indelible mark of good governance.

Speaking on the occasion earlier, Mahajan said historical documents written in Modi script (to write Marathi) used during the reign of the Holkar dynasty should be digitally saved and translated into various languages.

Classical dancer and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sonal Mansingh said a major site, park, meeting place or road should be named after Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in national capital New Delhi.

"Names of Babar, Akbar and Shah Jahan should be removed from roads in Delhi and places should be named after great Indian women like Devi Ahilyabai Holkar," she said.

Nivedita Bhide, who is associated with Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, also addressed the programme. PTI HWP MAS BNM