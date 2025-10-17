Events that have happened unfortunate, probe on: Nayab Saini on cop 'suicides'

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday termed the alleged suicides by an IPS officer and an assistant sub-inspector of police as unfortunate and said investigation is on and everything will become crystal clear soon.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly committed suicide at his Sector 11 private residence here on October 7.

There was a twist in the IPS officer's suicide case on Tuesday when Assistant Sub- Inspector Sandeep Kumar shot himself dead in a village in Rohtak and purportedly levelled corruption allegations against Puran Kumar.

Replying to a question whether any commission of inquiry will be constituted or internal probe will be held in the two cases, Saini said the incidents that have happened are unfortunate.

"One incident is being probed by Chandigarh Police and the other by Haryana Police," he said.

"Maine pehle bhi kaha tha, kissi bhi parivar k saath anyay nahi karegi ye sarkar (I had said earlier too that no injustice will be done with any of the families by this government. It is the Narendra Modi government," he added.

And I have been stating this consistently that under this government, even the poor do not need to be worried that anyone can exploit him. There is no need to worry, he said.

Saini asserted that his government is working in a transparent manner.

"Dudh ka dudh, pani ka pani hoga (everything will be crystal clear)," he said referring to the two incidents.

Saini was speaking to reporters after addressing a gathering at "Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas" state-level event in Panchkula on the occasion of completion of one year of the third term of BJP government in Haryana.

In an eight-page "final note" purportedly left behind by Puran Kumar, who was last posted as IG in Police Training Centre in Rohtak's Sunaria, he accused eight senior IPS officers of blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities.

Notably, Haryana police ASI Kumar's alleged suicide Tuesday came amid the row over Puran Kumar's death, which led to a shakeup of the police brass and also become a huge political issue.

A grand event to mark completion of one year of the third term of the BJP government in Haryana, which was to to be held in Sonipat on October 17, was cancelled on October 13, the move which had come amid the developments pertaining to the IPS officer's "suicide" incident, though officially no reason had been given.

On Friday, Saini said Prime Minister Modi was to visit Haryana on October 17 "but that programme has been put on hold due to some reasons".

"Soon, the prime minister will come to the state to give his blessings and he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of big projects," Saini said.

On October 17, 2024, Saini was sworn in as chief minister of Haryana for the second time. In March 2024, Saini, an OBC face of the party, replaced Manohar Lal Khattar, who is at present a Union minister.