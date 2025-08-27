Every 4th IIT student this year was preparing from Kota: IIT-Kanpur report shows

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 27 (PTI) Every fourth aspirant who got admission at an IIT this year was a student preparing from Kota, an analysis by IIT-Kanpur showed, The coaching hub in Rajasthan has powered the Delhi zone with the highest percentage of students to have qualified the JEE-Advanced and best rate of admissions to the IITs.

According to IIT Kanpur report, 1,87,113 students from all seven zones got registered for JEE Advanced 2025 -- 45,622 students from Hyderabad zone; 37,002 students from Bombay zone; and 34, 069 students from the Delhi zone.

IIT-Kanpur conducted this year's JEE-Advanced.

Among those who registered, 12,946 (28.37 per cent) students from Hyderabad zone; 11,226 (30.33 per cent) from Bombay zone and 11,370 (33.37 per cent) students from Delhi zone qualified the JEE-Advanced exam.

A total of 4,182 students from Delhi zone or 36.78 per cent of those who qualified the JEE-Advanced got admissions in IITs, the best conversion rate for any zone.

The Hyderabad zone had the most number of admissions with 4,363 (33.7 per cent).

A total of 3,825 students from the Bombay zone, 1,729 from Roorkee zone, 1,622 from Kanpur zone, 1,655 from Kharagpur zone, and 812 students from Guwahati zone have been selected for IITs.

Besides, the report showed that every second student in the top-100 has been from Kota coaching. PTI COR SKY SKY