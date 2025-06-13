Every AIIMS serves as centre of healthcare innovation, learning: Nadda

New Delhi, June 13(PTI) Strategically located to address regional disparities, every AIIMS serves as a centre of healthcare innovation and learning, delivering equitable, affordable and evidence-based healthcare services, Union Health minister J P Nadda said on Friday.

These institutions reflect the government's commitment to strengthen public health systems, raising standards of care and nurturing a new generation of healthcare leaders, he said.

Nadda made the remarks while virtually addressing the first edition of a conclave on "Best Practices" organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur.

The two-day conclave seeks to showcase the exemplary practices adopted by various AIIMS institutions, with a focus on patient-centric care, operational efficiency, digital transformation, and academic excellence.

AIIMS institutes from across the country -- AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jammu, AIIMS Bilaspur, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Guwahati and AIIMS Raipur) -- along with the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) division and the Ministry of Defence collaborated in the conclave.

Underlining the significance of AIIMS, Nadda said "each AIIMS, established as an institute of national importance, integrates advanced clinical care, high-quality medical education and research excellence.

Nadda emphasised the importance of sharing the best practices and innovations of each new AIIMS with other AIIMS for their wider adoption and utilisation.

He also commended AIIMS Nagpur for "taking a lead and organising the first conclave on best practices".

Highlighting the importance of the conclave, Nadda said it is a "pioneering initiative that seeks to consolidate rich experiences of AIIMS in three key domains: teaching-learning and research; hospital services; and governance and patient convenience".

He also underlined the significant role played by AIIMS in readying doctors to meet future healthcare challenges.

Nadda added that "in the domain of teaching-learning, adoption of competency-based medical education curriculum, investment in digital learning, state-of-the-art simulation laboratories and implementation of structured mentorship programmes signal a deep commitment to educational excellence".

The health minister also highlighted that "new AIIMS are increasingly contributing to India's scientific advancement through regionally relevant studies, ethical clinical trials and translational research".

"It is encouraging to see the efforts to foster interdisciplinary collaborations, as these will be key to solve complex public health problems in the years to come.

"AIIMS campuses are redefining patient care by offering high-quality, evidence-based and affordable treatment through advanced infrastructure and a wide spectrum of specialties," Nadda said.

"Use of e-governance tools, transparent administrative frameworks, and patient-focused innovations such as Jan Aushadhi Kendras, digital registration systems and dedicated helpdesks demonstrate that efficiency and compassion can coexist in public healthcare settings," he added. PTI PLB ARI