Every Assam citizen will stand behind armed forces in event of war with Pakistan: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that every citizen of the state would stand firmly behind the country’s armed forces in the event of a war with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said the next couple of months would be critical for the country, and the people of this northeastern state would offer help in every way possible.

"We all know how Pakistani terrorists killed innocent people at Pahalgam last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the terrorists will be pursued to the ends of the world, and our armed forces will serve them justice," Sarma said, addressing a panchayat election rally in Goalpara.

"We don’t know whether there will be a war between Bharat and Pakistan, but if there is one, each person of Assam will stand with our armed forces and with Prime Minister Modi," he affirmed.

Sarma maintained that the next one or two months will be a ‘testing time’ for the country and said, "We have to put the ‘vijay tilak’ (sign of victory) on Bharat Mata’s forehead. During elections, we may support one party or the other, but when it comes to war, we are all Indians first. We have to pray and help in every way possible." The CM further said peace and harmony among all communities have been ensured under the BJP-led state government.

"After the BJP government came to power, our indigenous people started feeling secured. They are happier. All communities are living peacefully in places like Dhubri, Goalpara, Mankachar. Our people were living with a sense of insecurity earlier," he said.

Stating that Assembly elections are due early next year, Sarma exhorted people to remain united and continue supporting the BJP.

"Our people have to be together. We have to be strong politically. If we commit the slightest mistake, we will return to the days of Congress," he said, alleging that guns and blasts were daily affairs under the previous regimes.

"Now, Assamese and tribal people are sharing the same platform. There is no dispute between Assamese-speaking and Bengali-speaking people, or between Bengali-speaking and Hindi-speaking people. We have come to know who is our real enemy and have to be united against them," he said, hitting out at the Congress.

He claimed that though people from the minority communities vote for the Congress at times, this time they will not support the opposition party.

"People from the minority community should understand that there have been no communal riots under the BJP government," he claimed.

The chief minister also spoke on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government, including providing free foodgrains, cashless medical treatment, free higher education and incentives for youth and women.

"We have to strengthen our state further and for that, we seek your continued support for the BJP," Sarma added.