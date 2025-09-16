Every Bihari determined to achieve 'Viksit Bihar': Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday said that everyone from the state is committed to achieving the goal of a "developed Bihar" and the coming election is a campaign to get rid of those who want to keep casteism, crime and corruption alive.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Sinha alleged that the Opposition's campaign on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was limited to themselves. They created ruckus from the streets to the courts but the people did not support them, he added.

He said that casteism, crime and corruption have been major issues in Bihar for a long time and now the people of the state are determined to have self-respect and a developed state.

Hitting out at the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he said that the upcoming election is a campaign to get rid of those who want to keep casteism, crime and corruption alive.

On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Adhikar Yatra, Sinha said, "These people want to ruin the country through politics of appeasement. They are the same individuals who, during their time in power, encouraged terrorism and naxalism, disturbing the entire nation and weakening unity among states.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in just 11 years, the country has nearly freed itself from terrorism and Naxalism. This is why they are worried...

"The biggest problems in Bihar remain caste-based politics, corruption and crime, a disease whose roots lie with the Congress and the RJD," the deputy chief minister said.

On development initiatives as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark PM Modi's birthday on Wednesday, the Bihar deputy chief minister said, "From September 17 to October 2, the Sewa Pakhwada will be held for the welfare of the poor, and others." PTI DR HIG KSS KSS