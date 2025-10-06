'Every Bihari will become CM’: Tejashwi Yadav calls Bihar polls festival of change

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said Bihar will vote for change in the upcoming assembly polls and "every Bihari will be the CM".

Soon after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, Yadav took to X to strike an emotional chord with voters.

"Bihar will vote for a change in the coming assembly polls. After 20 years, a grand festival will arrive that will dispel all sorrows and troubles. On that day, every Bihari will join Tejashwi in celebrating victory, because on that day, every Bihari will become Bihar's CM — that is, CHANGE MAKER".

मेरे प्रिय बिहारवासियों,



𝟏𝟒 नवंबर 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓!



इस तारीख को हम सभी को याद कर लेना है। इतिहास के पन्नों को भविष्य में जब भी पलटा जाएगा तो ये तारीख बिहार के सुनहरे भविष्य, परिवर्तन, विकास और बुलंदी की शुरुआत बनकर हमेशा स्वर्ण अक्षरों में दिखेगी।



परिवर्तन का बिगुल बज चुका है,… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 6, 2025

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases — on November 6 and 11 — and counting scheduled on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced in Delhi on Monday.

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

"My dear people of the state. November 14, 2025. We must remember this date. This date will forever shine in golden letters as the beginning of Bihar's bright future, transformation, development, and rise. The bugle of change has been sounded. Now, every Bihari must come together with full dedication, harnessing all their energy, to form a Mahagathbandhan government," Yadav wrote.

Yadav, who served as deputy chief minister in the previous Mahagathbandhan government, asserted that the state’s youth will vote to end unemployment.

"Tejashwi will provide government jobs to all. What the NDA government could not achieve in 17 years, we delivered in 17 months. What this government failed to do in 20 years, we will achieve in 20 months," he claimed.

"With everyone's support, we will build a better, developed, and new Bihar", he wrote.

In a long post, Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of misgovernance and listed a litany of issues — from corruption and unemployment to paper leaks, scams, and poor public infrastructure — that he said had plagued Bihar over the past two decades.

"For 20 years, Bihar has endured pain, suffering, crime, violence, murder, looting, theft, rape, horrific crimes like the Muzaffarpur Balika Grih scandal, bribery, corruption, over 100 scams, exploitation, paper leaks, conspiracies, theft of the people's mandate, lathi charges, insults, derogatory remarks against women, migration, unemployment, inflation, floods, droughts...", he wrote.

Calling for a leadership change, Yadav said Bihar needs a chief minister who is "visionary, fearless, and committed to the rights of the poor, Dalits, and oppressed." "The youth want a courageous, energetic, visionary, fearless, bold, self-respecting, principled, cultured, socialist leader who fights for the rights of the poor, Dalits, oppressed, and deprived," he said.

Yadav concluded his post by thanking voters and expressing confidence that Bihar would vote for transformation.

"This is not just the announcement of election dates, but the beginning of a festival of change in Bihar. After Diwali and Chhath Puja, the state’s 20-year wait will come to an end," he said.