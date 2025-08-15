Every citizen joining wholeheartedly in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Haryana minister

Gurugram, Aug 14 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Thursday said that every citizen of the country, filled with the zeal of patriotism and new enthusiasm, is joining wholeheartedly in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The agriculture minister said this while addressing the Tiranga Yatra organised under his leadership in Gurugram. This yatra started from PWD Rest House and passed through Sohna Chowk and Mor Chowk and ended at Shaheed Smarak located at Freedom Fighter District Council Hall.

"Today, the speed with which India is moving towards technology, innovation and development strengthens the belief that in the year 2047, on completion of the centenary of independence, our India will be the best nation in the world. This is possible only when we put our confidence, discipline and collective efforts in the right direction", said minister Rana. PTI COR MNK MNK