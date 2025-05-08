Every citizen should be trained in disaster management: Minister Lodha

Thane, May 8 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday stressed the importance of disaster management and said every citizen should be trained in it and carrying out rescue operations.

The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister was speaking here during the launch of a two-day disaster management training programme for the students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) across the state.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Skill Development Department and Aniruddha's Academy of Disaster Management, was inaugurated at the Rajmata Jijau Industrial Training Institute in Thane.

"Disaster management is the need of the hour. Every citizen should be trained on how to manage a disaster, whether it is man-made or natural. Although human beings have made progress, the nature of disasters has also changed accordingly. Our aim is to provide rescue training to the new generation," he said.

On the occasion, he announced that online workshops on disaster management will be conducted in all industrial training centres across the state.

Lodha also assured that the ITI curriculum will be upgraded and six new courses will be introduced.

"These include courses in artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicle (EV) management, industrial robotics and 3D printing, drone technology, and solar technician, which will start from the upcoming academic year," he said.

Former Director General of Police of Maharashtra, Praveen Dixit conducted an online workshop on civil defence specifically for ITI students in the state. Sunil Mantri, CEO of Aniruddha's Academy of Disaster Management, will also provide guidance to the students. PTI COR NP