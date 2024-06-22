Every citizen's responsibility to strengthen national unity, isolate anti-national elements: J-K L-G

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday asserted the administration and the security forces would protect the interest of citizens and ensure a secure environment for them as he urged people to strengthen national unity and isolate those disrupting peace.

After inaugurating the Dagger Heritage Complex of the Indian Army at Baramulla in north Kashmir, he lauded the Army and its various divisions for its selfless service to society and for preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

The L-G reiterated the resolve of the Union Territory administration, Indian Army and all security forces towards protecting the interests of the citizens and ensuring a safe and secure environment for them.

"As Jammu and Kashmir is marching ahead on the path of prosperity and progress, it is also the responsibility of every citizen to strengthen national unity and isolate anti-national elements and those disrupting the peace," Sinha said.

Paying tributes to the bravehearts of the Indian Army, he said the Heritage Corner, Laser Light and Sound Show, Dagger Division and Formation Museum offer glimpses of cultural treasures and many sacrifices of the brave soldiers who have always made the country proud and have ensured that citizens sleep peacefully every night.

Sinha called upon the people, especially the youth, to visit the Dagger Heritage Complex and learn the ancient civilization and cultural traditions, wisdom and knowledge.

"The present and future generations must follow the vision of Vikas and Virasat to create a strong cultural ecosystem in the society," he added. PTI SSB RPA NSD NSD