Every constituency should have super specialty hospital: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that every constituency in the state should have a super specialty hospital and directed officials to take immediate steps to construct them.

Promising concessions to reputed hospital managements willing to set up hospitals, the chief minister noted that this privilege will also be extended to those entities which establish and manage it on a "non-profit basis".

"Every constituency should have one super speciality hospital. Take immediate steps to construct multi-speciality hospitals in constituencies," Naidu said in an official release late on Wednesday.

Reviewing health, the CM instructed officials to expand the Sanjeevani project, which digitises people's health records, throughout the state.

Launched on a pilot basis in Chittoor district, Sanjeevani records and monitors the health details of people.

According to the TDP supremo, Sanjeevani will also involve health screening tests for over seven million people. PTI STH KH