Every district must have 'women grievance redressal committees': Chakankar

Nashik, May 30 (PTI) The labour commissioner and collector must issue an order mandating the creation of 'women grievance redressal committees' in every district to prevent sexual harassment in government, semi-government and private establishments, Maharashtra State Commission for Women chief Rupali Chakankar said on Friday.

She was addressing the MSCW's 'Commission for Women at Your Door' programme here, which was attended by several top officials, including collector Jalaj Sharma.

"Public hearings have been held in every district by the commission in the last three-and-half years. Several issues concerning women have been solved due to the cooperation of the collector's office, police and legal services authority. A mandatory order should be issued through collector and labour commissioner to set up Women Grievance Redressal Committee to prevent sexual harassment in government, semi-government and private establishments," she said.

A premarital dialogue centre with trained counsellors has been started in Nashik city for couples intending to get married, Collector Sharma said at the event. PTI COR BNM