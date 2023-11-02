Every district to have dedicated officials to search for documents needed to grant Kunbi certificates: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said every district collector will be asked to deploy ten officials from the collectorate staff to find old records on the basis of which Kunbi caste certificates can be given to the eligible Marathas.

One of the demands of activist Manoj Jarange who was on indefinite fast seeking reservation for the Marathas is that they be given Kunbi caste certificates. The agrarian Kunbi community already gets quota benefits in the OBC category.

Speaking to reporters here, Shinde said, “I will ask each district collector to deploy ten officials to find old records. No matter how many records are needed to be found, every eligible applicant should get a Kunbi caste certificate.” The state government-formed committee headed by retired high court judge Sandeep Shinde has already found thousands of documents which will enable many people to get Kunbi caste certificates, he said.

“The Shinde committee quickly found more than 13,000 records. The state government will give a reservation to the Maratha community that will pass the legal test in the Supreme Court,” he said.

"I appeal to everyone sitting on fast for Maratha reservation to withdraw their protest. After Jarange announced the withdrawal of his fast, I hope others will follow suit," the CM said. PTI ND KRK